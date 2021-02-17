Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,096% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,403 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,805,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000.

