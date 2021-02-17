Investors Buy Large Volume of Immunovant Put Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,362 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,571% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

IMVT stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 92,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,921. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.