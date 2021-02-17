Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,109 put options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical volume of 949 put options.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 688,649 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,809. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

