Investors Purchase High Volume of Eargo Call Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,476% compared to the average daily volume of 41 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Eargo stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

