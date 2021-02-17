Investors Purchase Large Volume of Everbridge Put Options (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 587 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 912% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

EVBG stock opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $90.66 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,124 shares of company stock worth $2,771,609 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

