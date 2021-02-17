Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $34,013.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.00886523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.06 or 0.05052423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.