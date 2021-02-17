INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading 11.5% Higher

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 405,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 108,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

INVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.