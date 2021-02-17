ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Down 15.7%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price fell 15.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.54. 3,071,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,297,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

