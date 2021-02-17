Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,548.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,300.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.