IOST Price Tops $0.0417 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $683.17 million and $1.23 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 90.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

