IoTeX Price Up 55% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $236.15 million and approximately $50.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

