iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.69. 624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.