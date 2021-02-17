iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.85

iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $13.22. iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 7,251 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 39.48% of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

