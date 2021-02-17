IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.45.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.