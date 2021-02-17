IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

