IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
