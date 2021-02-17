IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of IQVIA worth $2,656,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

