Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.44% of Iridium Communications worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

