Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Down to $379.75

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.75 ($4.96), but opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76). Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.59), with a volume of 1,358 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The company has a market cap of £657.23 million and a PE ratio of 2,881.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.45.

In other Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) news, insider Eamonn Rothwell bought 390,000 shares of Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

