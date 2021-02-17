Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IRM opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

