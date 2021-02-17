iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.6% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,378,000 after buying an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,392,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,324. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.