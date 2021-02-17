iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 205,406 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

