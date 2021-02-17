iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

