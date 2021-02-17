iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $392.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

