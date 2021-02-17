iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11,930.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $392.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

