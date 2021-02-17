iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.43. 231,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.