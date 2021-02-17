iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

IVV opened at $393.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

