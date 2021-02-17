iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,930.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 90,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $391.95. 64,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.