iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

