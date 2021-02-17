iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.72. Approximately 308,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 186,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.