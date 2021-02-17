iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

