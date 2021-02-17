iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $35.00. 10,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 5,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.04% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

