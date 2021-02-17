iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STSB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STSB)’s share price were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.27. Approximately 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.