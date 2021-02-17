iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 11.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,060 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 679,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,773,410. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.