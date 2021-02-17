iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. 274,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 893% from the average session volume of 27,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,406,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

