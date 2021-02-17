iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 157,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDS stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.