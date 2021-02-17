iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 6,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

