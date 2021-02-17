iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)’s share price were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 9,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,562,000.

