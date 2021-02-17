iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 7.33% of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IBDD stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

