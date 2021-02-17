iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $28.98. 10,748 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

