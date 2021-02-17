iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.58. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,239. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.53 and its 200-day moving average is $277.43.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

