iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Mass General Brigham Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Mass General Brigham Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 16.3% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $76,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 104,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,846. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

