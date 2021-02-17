iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (CMR.TO) (TSE:CMR) Shares Down 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (CMR.TO) (TSE:CMR) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. Approximately 10,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.00.

