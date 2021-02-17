iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

