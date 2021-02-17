iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Boosted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IGSB remained flat at $$55.04 during trading on Wednesday. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,886. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.

