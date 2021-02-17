iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. 11,090 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

