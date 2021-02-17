iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $240.97 and last traded at $241.57. Approximately 45,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 31,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.62.

