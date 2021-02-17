iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,614 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

