iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 54,773 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

