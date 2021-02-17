IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.49

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 1305276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.85 million and a P/E ratio of -156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 32.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

