Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.71. 80,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.16.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

